Teenager Arrested for Stealing a Vehicle

A teenager was arrested after stealing a car from the Central Mall parking lot in Salina.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at around 10:00 pm, a McPherson male reported his 2018 Dodge Charger was missing from the Central Mall parking lot. Allegedly, the man parked his car in the AMC movie theater parking lot at around 7:50 pm. When he came back from watching a movie, the vehicle was gone.

The man called police and stated he left his keys inside the vehicle. Authorities examined FLOCK (public safety system to locate criminal activity) and determined the car was in the area of 9th and Schilling.

Officers located the Dodge and noticed a male subject running away from it. They chased the suspect on-foot and arrested him behind Walmart.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year old male from Salina and was charged for Felony Theft.