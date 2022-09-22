Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 51 °

Teenager Arrested After Alleged Bomb Threat

KSAL StaffSeptember 22, 2022

A 16-year-old Salina South Student was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly making a bomb threat at Salina South High.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff that a school resource officer conducted an investigation on Wednesday. A school staff member had reported to the resource officer that the 16-year-old male had made a verbal threat in a group of students concerning a bomb in the school, causing alarm and disruption.

The officer established that the report was credible and the student was taken into custody with the requested charge of criminal threat.

No bomb was found.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wanted Man Arrested on Requested Dr...

A Salina Man with an active warrant for his arrest is now facing drug charges. Captain Gary Hanus...

September 22, 2022 Comments

Axtell Kansas Man Arrested in Salin...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022

Teenager Arrested After Alleged Bom...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022

2 Horses Struck On K-4 just North o...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wanted Man Arrested on Re...
September 22, 2022Comments
Axtell Kansas Man Arreste...
September 22, 2022Comments
Teenager Arrested After A...
September 22, 2022Comments
2 Horses Struck On K-4 ju...
September 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra