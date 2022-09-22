Teenager Arrested After Alleged Bomb Threat

A 16-year-old Salina South Student was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly making a bomb threat at Salina South High.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff that a school resource officer conducted an investigation on Wednesday. A school staff member had reported to the resource officer that the 16-year-old male had made a verbal threat in a group of students concerning a bomb in the school, causing alarm and disruption.

The officer established that the report was credible and the student was taken into custody with the requested charge of criminal threat.

No bomb was found.