Teenage Driver Strikes Tree After Alleged DUI

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2022

A couple of teenagers escaped serious injury after their vehicle hit a tree early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Missouri and Stack for a vehicle that had struck a tree. Upon arrival, officers found a 2014 Chevy Cruze, facing southbound with heavy front-end damage. The driver was a 17 year old male, and EMS was already tending to him. The driver was confused as to how he lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree. He was checked by EMS for possible minor injuries at the scene and released. The female passenger, also 17 year old from Salina, was not injured. Officers located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper driving on roadway.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

