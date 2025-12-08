Teen Treated for Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A Salina teen was treated at the hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound over the weekend.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center early Saturday morning around 3:30am after doctors treated a 16-year-old male for a gunshot wound under his left arm.

Police say the boy was a passenger in a Ford Escape when the pistol discharged under his armpit. He was treated for a non-life threatening wound and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City and could be facing charges that include criminal use of a weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm and liquor consumption.

The handgun has not been recovered.