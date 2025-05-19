Teen Threatens Man with Broken Dinner Plate

A teen who used a broken dinner plate like a knife was arrested in a Salina home on Sunday evening.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 2300 block of Quincy Street after an argument took a violent turn.

Police say a 48-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were involved in a verbal disagreement when the teen allegedly broke a plate and threatened to cut the man with a jagged wedge. Moments later he threw the broken piece at a 44-year-old woman before punching the man in the nose and body.

Officers took the teen into custody around 6pm on Sunday evening and transported him to the juvenile detention center in Junction City. The man suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The teen is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and battery.