Police are looking at video from a Salina neighborhood to try and identify who fired BBs at a teen from a black SUV this week.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Tuesday evening around sunset, a black SUV rolled up to a 15-year-old boy who was walking in the 900 block of W. Republic and fired a pellet or BB gun at him – hitting him at least three times in the right leg, ankle and waist before driving away.

The pellets broke the skin but he did not require medical attention.