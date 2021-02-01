Salina, KS

Teen Suffers Injuries in Hit & Run

Jeremy BohnFebruary 1, 2021

A teenage pedestrian is struck and injured by what is believed to have been a pickup truck that then did not stop.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old female, Salina, was struck by a truck in the 900 block of S. 4th St. at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say that they heard a crash and came outside to the find the victim lying in the median and heard a vehicle speeding away.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries that include a puncture wound to her back, abrasions and a broken pelvis.

Police believe that the truck was traveling southbound on 4th when it struck the girl–who was walking in an unknown direction–before leaving the scene.

Debris left at the scene indicates that the vehicle is a 1987-1991 Ford F-150 pickup. The truck should have driver’s side head light damage.

