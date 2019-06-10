Teen Spirit

A Salina teen was taken to the Junction City Juvenile Detention Facility after pushing over a full size refrigerator and kicking a law enforcement officer.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Gypsum around 7:45 PM on Sunday. The mother of the 17-year old called the police after an argument between the two took a turn for the worse. The young man pushed over their full sized refrigerator.

When the officer arrived he approached the front porch and received various threats from the 17-year old. The officer decided to put the teen in handcuffs for the protection of all parties which resulted in a physical altercation. The teen kicked the officer in the stomach but was eventually taken into custody.

The young man was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility and is being charged with: Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Interference, and Disorderly Conduct.