Teen Shot in Ellsworth County

A teenager is recovering after being shot in Ellsworth County.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday October 4th at approximately 9:42 PM, deputies responded to a 911 call stating a shot had been fired and a man was down on the ground at 1341 Avenue F.

First responders found 18-year-old Holden Slaight on the floor in the kitchen area suffering from what appeared to be a non-self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the upper area of his right leg. EMS treated and transported Holden to the hospital in Ellsworth, where he was then air-lifted to Wichita.