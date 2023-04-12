Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 58 °

Teen Shot and Arrested

Todd PittengerApril 12, 2023

Three teenagers were arrested following Tuesday evening altercations in which two people were injured with a tin snip-type cutting tool and a third person was injured by a shotgun blast.

According to Salina Police, an officer on routine patrol at 6:10 in the evening witnessed an SUV turn from Penn Street onto Elm at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered a 17-year-old male in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the wound occurred during an altercation in the 200 block of North Penn. A couple of 17-year-olds riding a moped got into an argument with a couple of brothers, a 20-year-old and an 18-year old.

The two 17-years-old left on the moped, but returned a short time later in the SUV with a a third 17-year-old. A second altercation turned physical, with the teens attacking the brothers with a tin snip-type cutting tool. Both brothers sustained non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

During the incident one of the brothers ran inside a home, retrieved a shotgun, and fired at least one shot prompting the 17-years-olds to flee. One of the 17-year-olds was hit in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three 17-year-olds were arrested on charges which could include aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. The two brothers were not charged with a crime.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Driver Arrested After Hit and Run

A Salina man was arrested after crashing into a parked car, leaving the scene, and later calling pol...

April 12, 2023 Comments

Teen Shot and Arrested

Top News

April 12, 2023

Brookville Area Farmer Remembered

Farming News Kansas News

April 12, 2023

Inaugural FHSU Rodeo Hall of Fame

Farming News

April 12, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Brookville Area Farmer Re...
April 12, 2023Comments
Kansas Smoking Age to Inc...
April 12, 2023Comments
Three Vehicle Accident on...
April 11, 2023Comments
Salina Man Reports Missin...
April 11, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra