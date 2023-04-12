Teen Shot and Arrested

Three teenagers were arrested following Tuesday evening altercations in which two people were injured with a tin snip-type cutting tool and a third person was injured by a shotgun blast.

According to Salina Police, an officer on routine patrol at 6:10 in the evening witnessed an SUV turn from Penn Street onto Elm at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered a 17-year-old male in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the wound occurred during an altercation in the 200 block of North Penn. A couple of 17-year-olds riding a moped got into an argument with a couple of brothers, a 20-year-old and an 18-year old.

The two 17-years-old left on the moped, but returned a short time later in the SUV with a a third 17-year-old. A second altercation turned physical, with the teens attacking the brothers with a tin snip-type cutting tool. Both brothers sustained non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

During the incident one of the brothers ran inside a home, retrieved a shotgun, and fired at least one shot prompting the 17-years-olds to flee. One of the 17-year-olds was hit in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three 17-year-olds were arrested on charges which could include aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. The two brothers were not charged with a crime.