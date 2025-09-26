Teen Killed in Crash

A teen from Lincoln was killed in a fiery crash on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Austin Jablonski of Lincoln was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van headed east on K 14 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control, crossed the center line, and collided with an oncoming Kenworth semi. Both vehicles went into a ditch and caught fire.

Jablonski was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

The crash happened at 11:49 Thursday morning on K 14 Highway, just South of V Road in Mitchell County.