A Rice County teen was killed in a crash in Ellsworth County involving a car and a semi Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Nathaniel B. Dold from Sterling was driving a Chrysler 200 car headed east on K 156 Highway. He crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Peterbilt semi.

Dold was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 7:00 Thursday night on K 156 Highway 3.4 miles northeast of Ellsworth.