Teen Killed in Crash

A teen was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 16-year-old Sutton Redger of Hillsboro was traveling on a rural road. After crossing a low-water crossing, the truck left the road and entered a field. It rolled approximately three times before coming to rest.

Redger was killed in the crash. A passenger, 16-year-old Sean Mader, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a Wichita hospital.

According to the KHP neither teen was buckled up.

The crash happened Saturday evening at 5:00 in the 1600 Block of Jade Rd near 170th St.