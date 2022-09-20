A 16-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in south central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Shane Sheets of St. John was driving a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville headed east in Stafford County in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. The car entered a ditch and collided with a tree. Sheets suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The Stafford USD 349 school district identified Sheets as a student at the high school. The district said counselors and staff would be available to meet with students and staff throughout throughout the week.

The crash happened Monday morning at 7:35 about a mile and a half from St. John.