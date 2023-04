A 17-year-old driver from Assaria was taken to the hospital after rolling his truck early Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2:40am the driver lost control of the 2004 GMC pickup as he traveled southbound in the 7200 block of S Ohio.

Deputies say the pickup rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.

The teen then drove it home to Assaria and was transported a short time later by his mother to Salina Regional Health Center for stitches in his leg.