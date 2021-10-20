Salina, KS

Teen Injured in Rollover Accident

KSAL StaffOctober 20, 2021

A teenage driver suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 17-year-old male from Salina was driving northbound on Simpson Road and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2008 Ford F150, hit a mailbox and rolled the truck once.

Deputies say he was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by personal vehicle to be treated for cuts and a possible broken rib.

The crash happened Tuesday about 6:26pm. The truck is listed as a total loss.

 

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriffs Office

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

