Teen Injured in Rollover Accident

A teenage driver suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 17-year-old male from Salina was driving northbound on Simpson Road and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2008 Ford F150, hit a mailbox and rolled the truck once.

Deputies say he was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by personal vehicle to be treated for cuts and a possible broken rib.

The crash happened Tuesday about 6:26pm. The truck is listed as a total loss.

