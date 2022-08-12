Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 64 °

Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 12, 2022

A teen was transported to the hospital in Salina after a one car crash east of town Thursday afternoon.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 4:25pm, a 15-year-old male from rural Saline County was driving northbound on Whitmore Road and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2001 Ford Explorer-Sport Trac and rolled over Cloud Street Road and into the ditch.

The teen complained of back pain and was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The vehicle sustained heavy damages.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 8-12-22

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone shot a car window with a BB-...

August 12, 2022 Comments

Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

Kansas News

August 12, 2022

Volleyball to Host Two Televised Ma...

Sports News

August 12, 2022

Hunter takes full-time coaching rol...

Sports News

August 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 8-12-22
August 12, 2022Comments
Teen Hurt in Rollover Cra...
August 12, 2022Comments
No Injuries as Grass Fire...
August 12, 2022Comments
Algae Prompts 16 Health ...
August 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra