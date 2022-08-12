Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

A teen was transported to the hospital in Salina after a one car crash east of town Thursday afternoon.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 4:25pm, a 15-year-old male from rural Saline County was driving northbound on Whitmore Road and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2001 Ford Explorer-Sport Trac and rolled over Cloud Street Road and into the ditch.

The teen complained of back pain and was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The vehicle sustained heavy damages.

