Teen Hurt in I 70 Crash

A teenager from Herington was injured when his car which was stopped on Interstate 70 was hit by a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Koy Mueller was in a Chevrolet Cruz passenger car which was stopped on I 70 in the right lane. The car was rear-ended by an International semi which was pulling a trailer.

Mueller was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at 5:16 Wednesday morning om I 70 in Dickinson County about 1.5 miles West of Fair Road.