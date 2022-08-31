Salina, KS

Teen Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash

August 31, 2022

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of Ash and College sends a Salina teen to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 14-year-old girl was extricated from a car by Salina firefighters after the collision that occurred just before 7pm.

Police say 31-year-old Erin Hobson was northbound in a 2001 Kia Sorento on College Avenue and failed to stop at the sign on W. Ash, hitting a 2003 Ford Ranger. The pickup driver and his passenger were not hurt.

The teen was transported to Salina Regional Heath Center with minor injuries.

Hobson is now facing charges for driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and failing to stop at a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

