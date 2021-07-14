Teen Homicide Victim Identified

A teenager killed in a Newton shooting is identified.

Family members say 14-year-old Madison Parrott was shot and killed at a home in the 900-block of South Walnut on Sunday night.

Witnesses say the 16-year-old male suspect was visibly intoxicated and holding a gun before the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help defray the funeral costs for the family.

Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church is hosting a prayer service Wednesday night at 7:30pm, while a candlelight vigil will be held in King Park following the church service.