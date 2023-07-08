Teen Hits, Kills Pedestrian

A 72-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a 15-year-old driver in a northwest Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling south in Phillipsburg on 1st Street when the 15-year-old driver noticed a pedestrian walking northbound in the southbound lane. The driver attempted an avoidance maneuver, steering to the left. The SUV struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side of the vehicle. The pedestrian came to rest in a driveway on the west side of 1st street.

The pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old David Rose of Phillipsburg, suffered fatal injures.

The incident happened Friday night at 10:15 in Phillipsburg.