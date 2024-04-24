Teen Driver Hurt in Crash

A teen was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 17-year-old girl from Salina was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla Vehicle headed south on Simpson Road. She lost control, entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and overturned.

The teen who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Saline Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened just before noon Tuesday southeast of Salina near the intersection South Simpson Road and McReynolds Road.