A Salina teen was taken into custody on Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened a family member with a knife.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of S. 9th Street after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Police say a 17-year-old male became aggressive during an argument and threatened a man inside the home with a knife.

A family member disarmed the boy. He’s now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

No injuries were reported.