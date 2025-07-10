Teen Crashes During Pursuit

A 14-year-old driving a stolen vehicle in Abilene was caught following a police pursuit and is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.
According to the Abilene Police Department, on Tuesday officers took multiple reports related to damaged vehicles and vehicle break-ins that occurred within the downtown business district.
On Wednesday at approximately 4:23am, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a white Nissan Rogue traveling through the downtown business district. As the officer approached the SUV, the vehicle fled. A short vehicle pursuit ensued before the driver lost control and wrecked near the intersection of Northwest Fourteenth and North Cedar Street.
The driver, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident. It was determined that the Nissan Rogue was stolen from a residence in Abilene earlier that morning.
Through investigative follow-up, it is believed that the 14-year-old male is responsible for the vehicle break-ins. He could face charges which include:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Burglary
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Flee and Elude
The teen remains in juvenile detention.
The Abilene Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.