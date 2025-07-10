Teen Crashes During Pursuit

A 14-year-old driving a stolen vehicle in Abilene was caught following a police pursuit and is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on Tuesday officers took multiple reports related to damaged vehicles and vehicle break-ins that occurred within the downtown business district.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:23am, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a white Nissan Rogue traveling through the downtown business district. As the officer approached the SUV, the vehicle fled. A short vehicle pursuit ensued before the driver lost control and wrecked near the intersection of Northwest Fourteenth and North Cedar Street.

The driver, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident. It was determined that the Nissan Rogue was stolen from a residence in Abilene earlier that morning.

Through investigative follow-up, it is believed that the 14-year-old male is responsible for the vehicle break-ins. He could face charges which include:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Burglary

Criminal Damage to Property

Flee and Elude

The teen remains in juvenile detention.

The Abilene Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.