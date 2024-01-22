Teen Charged with Burglary

A Salina teen was taken into custody after she allegedly broke a couple of glass doors at a retail business.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Saturday night around 11pm officers were sent to Target, 2939 Market Street to the report of a burglary in progress.

Officers found two front doors shattered but no one inside the store. Moments later a 16-year-old girl was located in the parking lot next door at Sam’s Club.

The teen is facing charges that could include burglary and felony damage to property.

Police say she used a glass punch tool to shatter the doors which are valued at $2,000.