Teen Awarded Allie Saum Scholarship

A scholarship was awarded this week to honor a Salina South High School student who would have been celebrating her 26th birthday had her life not been ended by senseless gun violence. MaKenna Golden is this year’s recipient of the Allie Saum Scholarship.

MaKenna Golden was homeschooled for the entirety of her education through 12th grade. Shas participated in gymnastics since she was 11 months old, and will attend Hillsdale College and study sports psychology. Her dream is to one day open her own gymnastics training facility. MaKenna will receive $500 to assist her in this quest.

Allie Saum was shot and killed in May of 2015 in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The Allie Saum Scholarship is given to a Salina Senior that has shown exemplary actions in participating in church and school activities, and is dedicated to helping others.

Organizers want the Allie Saum Scholarship Foundation to continue to grow and perhaps increase the scholarship amount. If you would like to send a donation by check, mailing address:

748 Duvall Street

Salina, KS

67401

You may also Venmo or PayPal your donation. Questions? [email protected].