Teen Arrested in Stolen Truck

A truck thief was arrested after being spotted by the victim’s family driving his stolen Ford F-150.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Johnathan Hulse was taken into custody after he allegedly jumped into a pickup with the keys inside and drove away from the 200 block of Millview early Thursday morning.

Police say a few hours later a member of the victim’s family saw Hulse driving the stolen red, truck near Kansas Wesleyan and followed him until officers made the stop.

Hulse is now facing a charge of felony theft of a motor vehicle.