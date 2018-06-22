Salina, KS

Teen Arrested in Stolen Truck

June 22, 2018

A truck thief was arrested after being spotted by the victim’s family driving his stolen Ford F-150.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Johnathan Hulse was taken into custody after he allegedly jumped into a pickup with the keys inside and drove away from the 200 block of Millview early Thursday morning.

Police say a few hours later a member of the victim’s family saw Hulse driving the stolen red, truck near Kansas Wesleyan and followed him until officers made the stop.

Hulse is now facing a charge of felony theft of a motor vehicle.

