Teen Arrested in Assault

KSAL StaffApril 30, 2018

An 18-year-old Salina male may need facial surgery after being assaulted in his car.

Salina Police arrested a 17-year-old male on Saturday evening after interviewing a teen at the hospital.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says the victim had stopped at a stop sign in his car in the 300 block of Rahm Street when the suspect allegedly drove up, jumped out of his car and began a verbal argument with the victim.

Moments later officers say he swung and hit the boy in the face multiple times, breaking his nose and several facial bones as well.

Police found the suspect at his home the next day and took him into custody on charges that could include aggravated battery and damage to property for allegedly breaking the window wiper lever in the victim’s car.

Teen Arrested in Assault

