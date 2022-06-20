Teen Arrested After Abilene Shooting

A teen is in custody in connection with a shooting in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 4:00p.m. officers began investigating a reported shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Northeast Fourteenth Street.

As a result of the incident, a 43-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. A 16-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody.

This is currently and open and active investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (785)263-1212.