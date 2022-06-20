Salina, KS

Now: 97 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 73 °

Teen Arrested After Abilene Shooting

Todd PittengerJune 20, 2022

A teen is in custody in connection with a shooting in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 4:00p.m. officers began investigating a reported shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Northeast Fourteenth Street.

As a result of the incident, a 43-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. A 16-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody.

This is currently and open and active investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (785)263-1212.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

War on Terror Discussion Planned

Lessons learned from the War on Terror will be the topic of discussion at an event this week at the ...

June 20, 2022 Comments

Lowest State Unemployment Ever

Top News

June 20, 2022

Flower Nook Retirement Celebration ...

Kansas News

June 20, 2022

Salina Downtown Receives Main Stree...

Kansas News

June 20, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

War on Terror Discussion ...
June 20, 2022Comments
Flower Nook Retirement Ce...
June 20, 2022Comments
Salina Downtown Receives ...
June 20, 2022Comments
Skyfire Price Tag Tops $3...
June 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra