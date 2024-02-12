Teen Allegedly Tussled with 3 Deputies

A teenage male is now in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City after an altercation with three Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to Captain Jim Hughes, on Friday evening, deputies contacted a 16-year-old male who ran away from the St. Francis Ministries location in the 5000 block of Cloud Street. A short time later the teen was found walking in the 4100 block of W. Cloud with an empty glass bottle in his hand.

He was told to put the bottle down but would not comply. Officers tased him twice as he took a fighting stance while holding the bottle.

A struggle ensued and the teen allegedly struck a deputy in the head with the bottle before he was subdued and arrested. The deputy was listed with minor injuries.

The teen is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction and interference.