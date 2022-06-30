Salina, KS

Teen Allegedly Stabs Two Others

KSAL StaffJune 30, 2022

Two teenage boys were taken to Salina Regional Health Center early Thursday morning after an alleged stabbing incident.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Montrose Street.

A 14-year-old male victim had stab wounds to the thigh and buttocks, and his 13-year-old brother had a laceration on his leg. Both were transported to the hospital.

Forrester said the situation between the two victims and the alleged 14-year-old suspect from Salina started at Kenwood Cove earlier in the week.

Words were exchanged the past few days, and the two parties decided to fight. The physical confrontation Thursday morning started in the street, and that’s when the suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the victims. After a brief battle, the victims’ father broke up the fight.

Both victims are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working on locating the suspect.

