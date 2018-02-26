Salina, KS

Teen Accused of Junction City School Threat

Todd Pittenger
February 26, 2018

A Fort Riley teenager has been arrested in connection with a school threat.

According to Fort Riley, a 14-year-old Fort Riley boy is being held in juvenile detention with no bond until a hearing March 1 in Geary County District Court.

The teen was arrested Friday for allegedly making a verbal threat against the Freshman Success Academy in Junction City.

Fort Riley and Junction City Police Departments continue to work closely on the case.

USD 475 leadership sent a message to parents about the investigation on Sunday, and the Junction City Police Department had an increased presence at the school on Monday as a show of support for the safety and security programs currently in place at area schools and not because of any imminent danger.

