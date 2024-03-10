Tee’d Off in Downtown Salina

A downtown Salina business is ready to tee off, literally. Clubhouse Golf, an indoor golf simulator/course, is accepting tee times.

Clubhouse Golf is one of the newest members of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. The business located at 117B N Santa Fe Ave hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting event.

Clubhouse Golf is celebrating a re-opening to the public. Owner Christopher Lauck is grateful the chamber membership.

“I am happy to be a part of the chamber and to support downtown Salina,” Lauck tells KSAL News.

The indoor golf course has noticed a wide audience not just in Salina, but around the area. Lauck says he has welcomed visitors from outside Salina often.

“As the word spreads and the weather changing, I expect to see an influx of people coming in,” says Lauck.

The world of sports has been noticing a change of indoor activities, especially with the growth of technology.

Clubhouse Golf is set up with four bays with a built-in live simulators, allowing players to choose a variety of settings to play from.

Lauck has high hopes for the future, as he foresees a business that will expand much bigger.

For more information in Clubhouse Golf, you can go to https://clubhousegolfsalina.com/.