Technology Development Institute Welcomes Precision Machining Capabilities

The Kansas State University Technology Development Institute (TDI) has purchased an OMAX abrasive waterjet cutting system as a result of a $1.7 Million Dollar US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant awarded last year. TDI has invested in a total shop facilities renovation in support of this initiative.

This state-of-the-art fabrication machine can cut through any type of material up to 8 inches thick including aluminum, steel, plastic, non-tempered glass, etc. The waterjet cutting system creates a process that combines water and high pressure to cut through any type of material. The OMAX waterjet has a 5-axis bevel capability allowing for more degrees of freedom for intricate cuts with exact dimensions, ensuring consistency with each piece. Another benefit of this technology is the IntelliETCH feature allowing the waterjet to complete etching on materials. The etching can range from writing part numbers on pieces to the etching of a drawing that can combine technology and artistic design. Each material requires different pressures from the waterjet to complete the creation. With this new machinery, the department can accomplish these designs.

Jeff Tucker, Executive Director of the Technology Development Institute said, “We are excited to bring the first of many new technologies into our organization. The impact this equipment will enable our organization to provide manufacturers and entrepreneurs across the state of Kansas will be significant.”

To view TDI’s Omax waterjet system unboxing and functions in action visit: https://youtu.be/JtlkprrqTCU

The K-State Technology Development Institute, as U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration University Center, provides a broad range of engineering and business development services to both private industry and university researchers to advance the commercial readiness of new products or technologies. The institute is part of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. Additional information is available at www.k-state.edu/tdi.