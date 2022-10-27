Technology Company Investing $4M, Creating 30 Jobs Near Manhattan

A technology company is expanding in Manhattan, adding jobs and millions of investment dollars.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT), a semiconductor device manufacturer, is expanding its operations around Manhattan. The company will create 30 new jobs over the next five years with a $4 million investment to construct a new facility and purchase new semiconductor processing equipment.

RDT was founded in 2011 by the Kansas State University Semiconductor Materials and Radiological Technologies (SMART) Lab in Manhattan. RDT focuses on manufacturing state-of-the-art, high-quality semiconductor devices, semiconductor materials, radiation detectors, and electronic circuit technologies for use in multiple industries, including healthcare, defense, energy, and agriculture.

RDT’s expansion is part of a growing manufacturing industry across the state.

RDT has recently experienced significant growth in semiconductor device sales and anticipates continued growth in the near future. To meet the increase in demand for new and better semiconductors, RDT is investing in better production capabilities, more square footage, more employees, and additional equipment to manufacture semiconductor devices ranging from radiation detection to electric vehicle semiconductor power chips.

RDT will continue to utilize a state-of-the-art dry room, which RDT donated to K-State to manufacture radiation detectors for a new type of soil-moisture monitoring technology with applications in agriculture and weather prediction.

RDT is dedicated to working with private- and public-sector customers and plans to participate in the new CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to strengthen and grow Kansas’ semiconductor R&D and manufacturing industry.