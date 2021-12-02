Teamwork Gets Man Home Safe

A missing Oklahoma man is back home safe thanks to Kansas convenience store workers and officers from the Belleville Police Department who transported him home to Oklahoma.

According to the Belleville Police Department, on Wednesday observant employees at Love’s Travel Stop noticed an older individual that appeared confused. The employees called law enforcement and an officer with the Belleville Police Department responded. The officer learned that the subject, 83-year-old William Graham, had recently been reported missing from Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Family was contacted in Ponca City, and due to health issues, were unable to drive to Belleville. Officers with the Belleville Police Department transported Mr. Graham and his vehicle back to Ponca City.