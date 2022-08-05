Teachers Head Back to School

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom today.

While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers join them Friday. Superintendent Linn Exline will welcome them back with a presentation to begin the day.

Students head back to class late next week. Here is the schedule:

August 11

Grades 1-5 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

Grades 6 and 9 (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

August 12

Grades 1-12 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 15

All grades (Preschool, Kindergarten – grade12)