Teachers Head Back to School

Todd PittengerAugust 5, 2022

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom today.

While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers join them Friday. Superintendent Linn Exline will welcome them back with a presentation to begin the day.

Students head back to class late next week. Here is the schedule:

August 11

Grades 1-5 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)
Grades 6 and 9  (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

August 12

Grades 1-12 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 15

All grades (Preschool, Kindergarten – grade12)

School Hours

Elementary Schedule (Grades K-5):
8:30 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.Middle School Schedule (Grades 6-8):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

High School Schedule  (Grades 9-12):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m

Middle & High School Boundary Lines

Students who reside in Cottonwood, Heusner, Meadowlark and Oakdale attendance areas will attend Lakewood Middle School and Central High School. Students who reside in Coronado, Schilling, Stewart and Sunset attendance areas will attend South Middle School and South High School.

