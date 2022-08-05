Teachers Head Back to School

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom today.
While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers join them Friday. Superintendent Linn Exline will welcome them back with a presentation to begin the day.
Students head back to class late next week. Here is the schedule:
August 11
Grades 6 and 9 (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)
August 12
Grades 1-12 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)
August 15
School Hours
8:30 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.Middle School Schedule (Grades 6-8):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.
High School Schedule (Grades 9-12):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m