Teachers Head Back to School

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers new to the district return to the classroom Thursday.
First year teachers, and those new to the district, will participate in orientation Thursday and Friday of this week. All other teachers will join them on Monday of next week, with Superintendent Linn Exline welcoming them back with a presentation to begin the day.
Students head back to class late next week. Here is the schedule:
August 11
- Grades 1-5 attend (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)
- Grades 6 and 9 attend (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)
August 14
- Grades 1-12 attend (Preschool and Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)
August 15
- Grades K-12 attend (Preschool Screening/Conference by Appt.)
August 16
- All grades attend, Preschool-12 attend
School Hours
- Elementary Schedule (Grades K-5):
8:30 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.
- Middle School Schedule (Grades 6-8):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- High School Schedule (Grades 9-12):
7:45 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.
Middle & High School Boundary Lines
Students who reside in Cottonwood, Heusner, Meadowlark and Oakdale attendance areas will attend Lakewood Middle School and Central High School. Students who reside in Coronado, Schilling, Stewart and Sunset attendance areas will attend South Middle School and South High School.