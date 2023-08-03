Teachers Head Back to School

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers new to the district return to the classroom Thursday.

First year teachers, and those new to the district, will participate in orientation Thursday and Friday of this week. All other teachers will join them on Monday of next week, with Superintendent Linn Exline welcoming them back with a presentation to begin the day.

Students head back to class late next week. Here is the schedule:

August 11

Grades 1-5 attend (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

Grades 6 and 9 attend (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

August 14

Grades 1-12 attend (Preschool and Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 15

Grades K-12 attend (Preschool Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 16

All grades attend, Preschool-12 attend