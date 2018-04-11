Salina, KS

Teachers Hall of Fame to Induct Salina Educator

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2018

A long-time Salina educator will be inducted into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame. George Troutfetter, who has spent nearly 50 years in public education in Salina, is one of the 2018 inductees.

During his career in Salina Troutfetter has been a teacher, assistant principal, counselor, and coach.

Troutfetter started his career teaching at Salina Central High School in 1970. He was a teacher for 14 years, then an assistant principal for 27 years before retiring.

After retirement Troutfetter has stayed active, working as a substitute teacher. He also has filled in as a counselor at Salina South High School.

The Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame, located in Dodge City, is the first one of its kind in the United States. It is dedicated to the early and present day teachers who have devoted their lives to this fine profession. Visitors can find photos and stories about Kansas’ best and brightest teaching professionals. The Hall of Fame Gallery displays photos and stories of over 400 teachers named to the Hall of Fame.

Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame Class of 2018:

  • Jim Armendariz, Manhattan
  • Alan Cunningham, Dodge City
  • Maureen Davis, Overland Park
  • Jackie Elliott, Goodland
  • Marcia Leon, Quinter
  • Melanie A. Ralston, Topeka
  • George Troutfetter, Salina

The inductees will be honored in a ceremony on June 2nd.

 

