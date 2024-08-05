Teachers Back at Schools

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers returned to the classroom Monday, and students will start joining them later this week.

Superintendent Linn Exline welcomed teachers back with a presentation to begin the day.

Students head back to class beginning Friday. Here is the schedule:

August 9 – First Day of School For Grades 1-6, 9; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment

August 12 – First Day of School for Grades 7, 8, 10-12; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment

August 13 – All Grades (Pre-K – 12) Attend

The enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

The flashing speed limit sign beacons will be activated on Monday, August 5th, four days in advance of the first day of school on Friday, August 9th. Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in the reduced-speed school zone sign locations.