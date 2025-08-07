Teachers Back at Schools

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down and back to school is quickly approaching. Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom Thursday, and students will start joining them next week.

New Superintendent Heath Hogan will welcome teachers back with a presentation to begin the day Thursday.

Students head back to class beginning next week on Wednesday, August 13th. Here is the schedule:

Grades 1-5 (Pre-K and K Conferences by Appt.): Wednesday, Aug. 13

Grades 6 and 9: Wednesday, Aug. 13 (No School Grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

Grades 1-12 (Pre-K and K Conferences by Appt.): Thursday, Aug. 14

Grades K, 1-12 : Friday, Aug. 15

All Grades (Pre-K-12) Attend: Monday, Aug. 18

The school day hours for the 2025 -2026 year are:

Elementary School Schedule (Grades K-5) – 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Middle School Schedule (Grades 6-8) – 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

High School Schedule (Grades 9-12) – 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

The enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on with the first day of classes on Wednesday, . Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.