Teacher Receives Inaugural Scholarship

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2018

A Salina high school teacher  has been awarded a scholarship to help as he works toward an advanced degree. Charlie Todd, a math teacher at Salina South, was awarded the Salina Education Foundation ‘s inaugural Andersen Scholarship on Thursday.

According to USD 305, Mary Andersen surprised Todd with the award and the honor of being the first recipient. Anderson was on the USD 305 School Board for 16 years, served on the Salina Education Foundation board, and is very active in the community.

The new Andersen scholarship supports a teacher who has been in the district at least three years and is working toward an advanced degree.

