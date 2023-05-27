Teacher Contract Negotiations Begin

Negotiations are underway at the Salina USD 305 School District for a new teacher contract.

According to the district, the school board and NEA-Salina met for their first round of contract negotiations for the 2023-2024 school year. The teams set ground rules, issued their first proposals and tentatively agreed to remove the sunset provision on the ability to work from home on teacher workdays as well as some grammatical clean-up of the agreement.

Both sides will meet for their second round on June 7 at 3:00 p.m. in the SEC room at the District office.