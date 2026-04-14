Teacher Contract Negotiations Begin

Negotiations are underway at the Salina USD 305 School District for a new teacher contract.

According to the district, the USD 305 School Board and NEA-Salina met for their first round of contract negotiations for the 2026-2027 school year. The teams agreed to the ground rules and presented the following proposals:

NEA-Salina Proposals:

Changes to the blackout day policy for clarity and consistency with current practices;

Changes to the duty-free lunch requirement to ensure consistency across all buildings;

Amendments to the safety in classrooms provision for those who are under medical care for injuries arising out of employment to ensure they have no loss of personal leave time;

Request to add a formal requirement for staff feedback to the administrator appraisal system;

Updates to the dress code policy;

Request for the addition of two additional days of PTO leave;

Request to add a new section regarding staff responsibilities for communication outside the duty day;

Request to make non-substantive structural changes to portions of the agreement for clarity.

Salina Public Schools Board of Education Proposals:

Removal of language to the hours and amounts of work sections to clarify that the assignment of a home district might occur at any time after hire;

Changes to the blackout day policy to clarify that those working in non-Salina districts will follow the calendar of the district assigned;

Addition of Elementary Music Teachers to the Special Salary Provisions;

Addition of Supplemental contract provision for Elementary Marathon Coordinators.

Both sides will meet again from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the second-floor library media center at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, to continue their discussions.