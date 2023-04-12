Teacher Arrested For Intimidating Witness

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Herington man on Wednesday for allegedly intimidating a witness in a felony investigation.

According to the KBI, shortly before 1 p.m., on April 12, Russell L. Thomas, 61, of Herington, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness. This crime is alleged to have occurred on April 7.

Thomas is a teacher at Herington USD 487. He is a middle school science teacher according to the district web site.

Thomas was booked into the Dickinson County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.