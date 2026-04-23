Tea Time at Historic Seelye Mansion

Guests are invited to experience an elegant afternoon at the historic Seelye Mansion during a special high tea on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

According to organizers, this unique event honors Jennie Taylor Seelye, the matriarch of the home and a celebrated hostess in Abilene’s social circles. Attendees will enjoy a traditional high tea service featuring finger sandwiches and desserts from the Seelye family and Kirby House recipes, thoughtfully recreated by Amanda Collins of Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro. A variety of teas will be served.

Adding to the experience, Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mamie Eisenhower, will serve as a special guest. Eisenhower, who also serves as a board member of the Historic Seelye Foundation, will share a brief presentation and display two historic tea sets: one gifted to Mamie Eisenhower by Queen Elizabeth II, and another presented to her mother, Barbara Eisenhower, by Chiang Kai-shek, leader of the Republic of China.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eisenhower shared, “My grandmother and Jennie Seelye shared a love of bringing people together. They understood that hospitality creates connection, and I’m honored to celebrate that same spirit here at the Seelye Mansion.”