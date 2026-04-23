Tea Time at Historic Seelye Mansion

Guests are invited to experience an elegant afternoon at the historic Seelye Mansion during a special high tea on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.
According to organizers, this unique event honors Jennie Taylor Seelye, the matriarch of the home and a celebrated hostess in Abilene’s social circles. Attendees will enjoy a traditional high tea service featuring finger sandwiches and desserts from the Seelye family and Kirby House recipes, thoughtfully recreated by Amanda Collins of Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro. A variety of teas will be served.
Adding to the experience, Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mamie Eisenhower, will serve as a special guest. Eisenhower, who also serves as a board member of the Historic Seelye Foundation, will share a brief presentation and display two historic tea sets: one gifted to Mamie Eisenhower by Queen Elizabeth II, and another presented to her mother, Barbara Eisenhower, by Chiang Kai-shek, leader of the Republic of China.
Reflecting on the occasion, Eisenhower shared, “My grandmother and Jennie Seelye shared a love of bringing people together. They understood that hospitality creates connection, and I’m honored to celebrate that same spirit here at the Seelye Mansion.”
Seating is limited to 48 guests, creating an intimate and memorable experience inside one of Kansas’ most treasured historic homes. Tickets are $40 per person
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 785-263-1084.