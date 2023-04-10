TCU’s Silva, K-State’s Neighbors, WVU’s Porco & KU’s Elvis Grab Big 12 Baseball Weekly Honors

TCU’s Anthony Silva (player), Kansas State’s Tyson Neighbors (co-pitcher), West Virginia’s Robby Porco (co-pitcher) and Kansas’ Cole Elvis (newcomer) were selected for Big 12 baseball weekly awards for games ending April 9. It is the first Big 12 weekly honor for all four players.

Silva hit .615 with a pair of home runs and three stolen bases, extending his hit streak to 13 games after reaching safely in all four games. The freshman shortstop had a go-ahead base hit in the seventh inning in the Tuesday contest against Tarleton State, as he reached in three of four plate appearances. He hit a pair of home runs in the Friday win against then-No. 16 Oklahoma State, the first of which tied the game and the second extended the Horned Frog lead to three runs in an eventual 7-3 victory. In Saturday’s series-clincher against the Cowboys, the San Antonio, Texas native had two hits and scored two runs as TCU won 12-5. For the week, Silva had a 1.765 OPS, scored five runs and drove in five runs.

Neighbors shut the door on then-No. 21 Texas, retiring nine of the final 11 batters to record a three-inning save in Saturday’s game. The right-hander struck out eight batters, including striking out the side in the seventh and the ninth—needing only 12 pitches to get through the seventh in order. The sophomore from Royse City, Texas held Longhorn batters to a .100 batting average in the game, and did not allow a runner to reach scoring position. He picked up his fifth save of the season in the 6-5 victory.

Porco threw 6.0 innings and allowed a single earned run, picking up the victory in his second career start of the season. The Warrington, Pennsylvania native fanned 12 Kansas hitters and only allowed three Jayhawk hits, as the Mountaineers salvaged the series finale on Sunday. The freshman righty posted a 1.50 ERA, as one of his two runs allowed was unearned, and a .125 batting average against in the game.

Elvis hit .353 with three home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a 1.358 OPS, helping the Jayhawks to their first series win over a ranked opponent since 2018. The Cal transfer hit an opposite-field blast in each game of the West Virginia series, and now has left the yard in five consecutive Big 12 games. The Vacaville, California native has a seven-game hitting streak, and had a multi-hit game in each of the last two games against then-No. 24 West Virginia.

Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week:

Feb. 20: Austin Davis, TCU

Feb. 27: J.J. Wetherholt, West Virginia

March 6: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

March 13: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

March 20: Austin Green, Texas Tech

March 27: Porter Brown, Texas

April 3: Roberto Pena, Kansas State

April 10: Anthony SIlva, TCU

Big 12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week:

Feb. 20: Brendan Girton, Texas Tech

Feb. 27: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

March 6: Cam Brown, TCU

March 13: Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

March 20: Will Rigney, Baylor

March 27: Cam Brown, TCU

April 3: Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

April 10: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State & Robby Porco, West Virginia

Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week:

Feb. 20: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

Feb. 27: Janzen Keisel, Oklahoma State

March 6: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State & Louis Rodriguez, TCU

March 13: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

March 20: Dakota Harris, Oklahoma & Austin Green, Texas Tech

March 27: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

April 3: Gage Harrelson, Texas Tech

April 10: Cole Elvis, Kansas