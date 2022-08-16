TCU Voted 2022 Preseason Soccer Favorite

For the first time in program history, TCU was selected as the favorite in the 2022 Big 12 soccer preseason poll, as voted by the league’s head coaches.

TCU earned seven first-place votes and 78 points, while Texas (66), West Virginia (60), Texas Tech (53) and Oklahoma State (49) placed in the top five. Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia each earned one first-place vote.

The Horned Frogs capped the 2021 season with a second consecutive Big 12 regular season title before winning their first Big 12 Championship postseason crown. TCU and Texas earned postseason rankings and represented the Big 12 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The 2022 season opens Thursday, August 18, and Conference play begins Thursday, September 22.

2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points 1. TCU (7) 78 2. Texas (1) 66 3. West Virginia (1) 60 4. Texas Tech 53 5. Oklahoma State 49 6. Oklahoma (1) 40 7. Baylor 34 8. Kansas 30 9. Iowa State 24 10. Kansas State 16

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.