TCU Picked As Favorite In Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll

TCU was selected as the favorite to win the Conference title by head coaches in the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll, earning the top spot for the first time since 2017. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Horned Frogs, who received five first place votes, finished two points ahead of second-place Oklahoma State (four first-place votes) in the voting. This was the fourth time in Big 12 history that two-or-fewer points in the voting separated the top two finishers, with TCU accumulating 61 to OSU’s 59.

TCU won the 2022 Big 12 baseball regular season title, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since 2016-17. The Horned Frogs posted a 16-8 record to win the title outright, and clinch their fourth trophy since 2015.

Texas Tech was tabbed to finish third with 48 points, followed by 2022 College World Series participant Texas in fourth with 43. Oklahoma, who reached the national championship series a year ago, followed with 38 points. Each of the top five teams in the 2023 poll qualified for the NCAA Championship and reached at least the regional championship last season.

West Virginia checked in at sixth with 28 points, followed by Kansas State with 17. Kansas (16) and Baylor (14) rounded out the poll, as both teams enter the season under new head coaches Dan Fitzgerald (Kansas) and Mitch Thompson (Baylor).

All Big 12 squads begin the season February 17.

Preseason Poll

1. TCU (5) – 61

2. Oklahoma State (4) – 59

3. Texas Tech – 48

4. Texas – 43

5. Oklahoma – 38

6. West Virginia – 28

7. Kansas State – 17

8. Kansas – 16

9. Baylor – 14