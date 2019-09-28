Salina, KS

TCU outscores Kansas, 51-14

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 28, 2019

FORT WORTH – On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different Horned Frog except for Max Duggan’s two. TCU compiled 625 yards of total offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium, 306 through the air and 319 on the ground.

Freshman running back Velton Gardner scored his first-career touchdown at KU, a 45-yard run, early in the fourth quarter. It was Gardner’s longest carry in 2019 as well as the Jayhawks’ second-longest rushing touchdown of the season.

Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., got into the scoring action for Kansas in the fourth quarter as well. His 25-yard catch from senior quarterback Carter Stanley was Williams’ first receiving touchdown this season.

In his first-career start for the Jayhawks, freshman linebacker Gavin Potter led the team in total tackles with 11, including nine of which came solo.

The Jayhawks return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 5, when they host the Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast by either ABC or ESPN.

